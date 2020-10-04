The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a celebratory Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 30 for the Little Free Library, provided by the United Way of Laurens County.
The beautiful artwork on the Little Free Library was done by local children with the SC Empowerment Centre.
The grand opening celebration was well attended by community members, including Stellarteen Jones, the Mayor of Gray Court, the SC Empowerment Centre team, and United Way board members.
This new addition for Gray Court can be found in The Honorable John R Carter Centennial Park, 329 West Main Street, Gray Court SC 29649.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.