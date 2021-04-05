The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted grand opening ribbon cuttings for two new businesses in Clinton.
The chamber welcomed Foodshare Laurens County, located at 28020 Hwy 76 East in Clinton, and Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Real Estate Agency, located at 220 West Main Street in Clinton.
Foodshare Laurens County is a program through SC Empowerment Center that provides fresh, low cost, fruits and vegetables to Laurens County residents. Angel and Allen, operators of Foodshare Laurens County, are excited to launch this program.
Those interested can visit www.facebook.com/foodsharelaurens to view the calendar with pickup and order dates. Volunteers help prepare the boxes to be picked up. If you are interested in volunteering opportunities, call 864-705-0005.
The Spaulding Group of Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Real Estate Agency is open for business in downtown Clinton. Local realtors, Susan Raynal, Heather Tiller, and Susan Tallman were celebrated by many community members who came out to show their support.
