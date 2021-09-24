A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to celebrate the new ownership of Destination Powersports.
The owner, Steven Eubanks, has over 20 years of experience in the powersports industry and has deep roots in the Laurens County community. Eubanks was joined by family and friends, staff members, Chamber Ambassadors, and community supporters who came to show their support.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Amanda Munyan kicked off the celebration, sharing her gratitude to have this business in Laurens County and her excitement for the future of Destination Powersports.
Destination Powersports is located at 23165 US-76 in Clinton. For more information, visit their website, www.destinationpowersports.com or call, (864) 833-3699.
