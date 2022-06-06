A new member ribbon cutting was hosted by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 26, to celebrate Let’s Saddle Up, located in Fountain Inn.
This amazing non-profit business founded by Sharron Dillard, was established in May 2012. With many years of experience already in the making, this business has grown and developed multiple programs to positively impact the residents of Laurens County and surrounding areas.
Guests are often greeted by horses and miniature horses upon arrival to Solid Rock Stables, the 200 acres farm that Let’s Saddle Up operates on, to enjoy programs like Therapeutic Riding, Therapies with horses, Silver Stirrups program for 50+, and LSU Eagles (Veteran’s Program).
The Let’s Saddle Up team often carries their Tiny Trotters (miniature horses) to parades and local retirement communities, and to locations to promote the newest program, “Just Say Whoa to Bullying Program.”
For more information about this business, visit their website at www.letssaddleup.org, or call them at 864- 871-1744.
