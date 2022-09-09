The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a celebratory ribbon cutting for Palmetto Self Storage.
The Butler Family, longtime owners and operators of Gwinn’s Siding and Window Co., opened this new business at 31 Cranes Park Rd in Laurens, across the street from their existing business.
Amber Overstreet, business manager and daughter of owner Rodger Butler, said “We are so excited to be open and serving Laurens and our surrounding counties. Palmetto Self storage has 132 brand new units along with boat and camper storage with 24/7 access. We’d love to help you with all your storage needs.”
For more information, visit https://www.palmettoselfstoragelaurens.com/.
