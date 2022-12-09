The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Rootimentary with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Caleb and Jessy Satterfield, owners of Rootimentary, were joined on the historic square by Mayor Nathan Senn, Main Street Laurens executive director Jonathan Irick, County Council chairman Brown Patterson, Chamber president Amanda Munyan, family and community members to celebrate the opening of the much-anticipated restaurant in downtown Laurens.
The Satterfield's said they are "overwhelmed with gratitude" due to the tremendous community of support throughout the opening preparations.
For more information on Rootimentary or to make a reservation, visit https://rootimentary.co/about/.
