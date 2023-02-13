The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards ceremony on Thursday, February 9.
The first awards given out were to the officers of the year. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens Police Department, and the Clinton Police Department each had one officer awarded Officer of the Year.
“The law enforcement agencies across Laurens County recognize one exceptional officer, annually, exceeding duty requirements and demonstrating a distinct pattern of professional achievement. We celebrate the hard work and dedication shown by all law enforcement agencies across Laurens County.”
Laurens County Sheriff's Office’s Officer of the Year is Deputy Tyler Stroud.
The City of Laurens Police Department’s Officer of the Year is Sergeant Ryan Willard.
The City of Clinton Police Department’s Officer of the Year is Lieutenant Catherine Anderson.
Continuing to honor those who serve the Laurens County community, the chamber honored the Teachers of the Year. Laurens District 55 and Clinton District 56 both had teachers honored.
“An educated workforce plays a pivotal role in the economic success of Laurens County. The 2022 Teachers of the Year display an unparalleled commitment to their profession. We celebrate their compassion and dedication to the students of School Districts 55 and 56.”
Laurens County School District 55 Teacher of the Year Award was presented to Connie Lewis.
Laurens County School District 56 Teacher of the Year Award was presented to Olivia Gardner.
The 2022 Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award has been presented “to outstanding tenth-grade students from the High Schools located in Laurens County. Since 1996, this prestigious award, named in honor of the late Chamber Executive Cecil O. Davenport. This citizenship-focused award recognizes students for their ability and motivation to apply themselves academically, make mature decisions, and help others in their community.”
Chandler Dailey from Clinton High School, Emma Wilson from Laurens High School, and Maggie Collins from Laurens Academy were the 2022 award winners.
Duke Energy Award For Public Service recognizes “activities that set a standard and foster a culture for citizenship, service, and community responsibility. Award recipients demonstrate a commitment to service and/or civic participation over a sustained period. They demonstrate business values that include integrity, stewardship, inclusion, initiative, teamwork, and accountability.”
The 2022 award winner was Stephanie Bowen from Cross Hill.
John P. Faris Volunteer Of The Year award “proudly recognizes this awardee for activities that set a standard and foster a culture for citizenship, service, or community responsibility.”
Award recipients demonstrate a commitment to service and/or civic participation over a sustained period. They demonstrate business values that include integrity, stewardship, inclusion, initiative, teamwork, and accountability. This award recipient is selected through an unbiased review process from nominations submitted by community members.
This year’s award was presented to Ernie Segars. Segars is a member of the Laurens County 250th Revolutionary War Committee and has served two terms on the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce’s board.
Keep Laurens County Beautiful Community Partner “annually recognizes a business, organization, or individual exemplifying an ongoing commitment to a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful Laurens County. The recognition is based on the Keep Laurens County Beautiful partnership program's mission work of engaging the public in county-wide cleanups, recycling, and beautification efforts through impact, education, and enforcement.”
This year's Award was presented to Renee Gibbs. Gibbs is the District Coordinator for the Laurens County Soil and Water Conservation District.
“Chamber ambassadors are walking testimonials to the good our Chamber does within the community. They are essential to the success of our Chamber. These Ambassadors have been recognized throughout 2022 for their outstanding commitment to the event, member retention/recruitment, and volunteer services.”
Throughout the year, four ambassadors are chosen as quarter-winners. This year’s first quarter winner was Cortni Motes representing Laurens County Administration. The second quarter award went to Jenny Turner from Thornwell. Jervelle Fort from SC DHEC was the third-quarter winner while Amber Graydon from Hospice of Laurens County was crowned the fourth-quarter winner.
The overall winner of the 2022 Ambassador of the Year award was presented to Jenny Turner.
Similar to the Ambassador of the Year award, the Robert M. Vance Small Business Of The Year is chosen from the four businesses that were quarterly winners.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, these are the entrepreneurs that work hard to make Laurens County unique. Throughout the year we celebrate our small businesses in many ways and a few are nominated and selected as exceptional. This award is named after the late Clinton business member and industry leader Mr. Robert M. Vance and is presented to a Small Business showing commitment in the areas of community service, client relations, investment in employees, business ethics, and business improvement and growth.”
The first quarter award in 2022 was awarded to Wes Meetze, Palmetto Brothers Dispensary. Troy & Jody Prosser, Barefoot Acres Adventure Farm claimed the award for the second quarter of the year followed by Walter Hughes Jr. & Walter Hughes III, Sadler Hughes Apothecary winning the third quarter. The fourth and final quarterly winner was Tom & Shannon Ashley, Lakeview Bar-B-Q.
Wes Meetze and the Palmetto Brothers Dispensary took home the 2022 Robert M. Vance award. This award makes the second of the week for Meetze as he was presented with the Corporate Citizen Award from the City of Laurens.
The final award of the night was the Spirit of the Chamber award. This award is presented to “a member of the Chamber of Commerce who has demonstrated exceptional service to the Chamber by supporting the Chamber's mission to promote, strengthen, and develop the business community in Laurens County.”
This year’s recipient is Blake Davis. Davis is the Administrative Director for Laurens Commission of Public Works.
