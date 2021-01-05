The first Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting of 2021 was hosted on Tuesday, celebrating Holbrook’s A1 Flash Moving.
This new Laurens County business opened in April 2020, offering local and long distance moving, packing, lawn care, and commercial and residential cleaning services.
Business owners, Nicole and Jonathan, were joined by friends, family, and the Chamber team for this occassion.
Learn more about this new local business at https://www.holbrooksmoving.com/ or call 864-715-0645.
