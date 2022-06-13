The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting celebration in Laurens for A2 Exterminators.
Chamber President/CEO Amanda Munyan and City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn expressed their excitement for the success and growth of this business.
In October of 2022, Co-owners Brian Steele, Jason Adams, and Conner Mason combined their 45 years of experience to open A2 Exterminators. They provide various services, including pest control, rodent control, moisture control, mosquito management, fire ant control and many other services.
With the support of family and loyal customers, A2 has now been able to expand to provide services to businesses all over South Carolina.
To learn more about this business, visit their office at 239 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens, call (864) 683-5535 or visit www.a2exterminators.com.
