The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Woodbridge of Clinton’s new management with introductions and a ribbon cutting.
City of Clinton Councilmember Ronnie Roth, shared a city resolution proclaiming November 18, 2021 as "Woodbridge of Clinton Senior Living Day" in the City of Clinton, SC.
Laura Camper, Woodbridge of Clinton Executive Director, Amanda Munyan, Chamber President & CEO, many members of the Woodbridge team, City of Clinton Council members, CR Senior Living Management, City of Clinton Law Enforcement, facility residents and many community supporters joined the celebration.
To learn more about Woodbridge of Clinton, visit their website at www.ambriant.com/woodbridgeofclinton.
