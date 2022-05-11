The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) started National Small Business Week by hosting two grand opening ribbon cutting events in downtown Laurens.
LCCC President and CEO Amanda Munyan, City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn, and Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick joined the Chamber staff and community members to celebrate these grand openings.
Carolina Waste Management was welcomed to the City of Laurens on Monday, May 2. This business is locally-owned by brothers, Brown and Neal Patterson, serving Laurens County and surrounding areas with residential and commercial trash services.
Carolina Waste Management is located at 213 East Main Street in Laurens. You can visit their website at www.carolinawastemanagement.com.
Find Yourself Thrift Store is a newly-opened retail business in downtown Laurens, owned and operated by Michelle Tutt.
Find Yourself Thrift Store has home items and clothing for the entire family. They are located at 126 South Public Square.
