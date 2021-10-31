The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce appears to have followed a national trend among non-profits to survive the COVID-19 pandemic in better than expected financial shape.
The Chamber Board received an audit report Tuesday from Love Bailey & Associates LLC, of Laurens, for the year ending June 30, 2021. The Chamber, like many organizations, postponed mass-gatherings during 2020 as a way to slow down the fast-moving and potentially deadly coronavirus.
Chamber sponsors responded, however, by maintaining or increasing their support, to make up for lost events revenue, the report indicated. The Chamber received federal forgiveness for a Covid loan, because it used the money to never shut down operations, even through working from home.
The Chamber presented its 3rd Quarter Small Business Award to ProHealth Center, and the Ambassador of the Quarter Award to Amber Graydon, an employee of Hospice of Laurens County.
Chamber President and CEO Amanda Munyan updated the board about an award that was presented Tuesday night to the Laurens County Council. With Chamber encouragement, Laurens County joined with the Cities of Laurens, Clinton and Fountain Inn for an anti-litter ordinance.
Keep South Carolina Beautiful has presented the County with a Leadership Award for the effort, and has sent it on to Keep America Beautiful as a nationwide model.
Munyan presented a number of committee updates to include:
-- 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution Committee, identifying and enhancing 12 - 15 battle sites in Laurens County;
-- Laurens County Future Scholarship Program, which has assisted 24% of the high school graduates in Laurens County attending Piedmont Tech or USC-Union at Laurens (2018 and 2019 figures);
-- Leadership Laurens County, which had a team-building event at Barefoot Acres, a ropes course and outdoor venue, in Fountain Inn;
-- Laurens County Touchdown Club, meeting every other Thursday for lunch at The Ridge in Laurens, until its year-end, Player- and Coach-of-the-Year banquet on Dec. 8;
-- Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, the Chamber’s largest fund-raising event, set for Nov. 4; and
-- The Visitors’ Guide/Membership Directory, which had 5 boxes of booklets shipped out to state rest areas and tourism centers - members and the public were urged to interact with the Chamber on its social media accounts and its new website.
