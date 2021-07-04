The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Small Business of the 2nd Quarter and the Ambassador of the 2nd Quarter at their monthly board meeting.
Lee Anne Kitchen, Staffing Consultant/Branch Manager for Roper Staffing, received the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Quarter Award for the 2nd Quarter of 2021. Joining the Ambassador Program in 2019, the Chamber thanked her for her continuous support and dedication to Laurens County.
Haden Copeland, agent and owner of Allstate The Copeland Agency, has been selected as the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce 2nd Quarter Small Business of the Quarter. Copeland, a Laurens County native, purchased the Clinton Allstate office in February 2019 and works alongside his mother, Beth, and sister, Sara.
Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Amanda Munyan, described Haden as a prime example of the heart and soul of Laurens County for his contributions and dedications to the community.
