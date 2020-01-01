In its final board meeting of 2019, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce mapped out a charter system to help each of its groups advance the overall mission.
A 2020 Performance Dashboard will chart focus areas and charters for 19 Chamber committees.
Two thousand Relocation Guides have been placed in area rest stops and travel locations to encourage visitors.
The next Chamber gathering will be Jan. 7, 2020, in the form of a Business After Hours at Break on the Lake in conjunction with the Greenwood County Chamber. The Laurens Chamber’s Annual Meeting will be Feb. 13 at Presbyterian College. The next board meeting is Feb. 25.
Additional Business After Hours events next year have been planned for Hospice of Laurens County in March, Self Regional Healthcare in April, Hampton Inn & Suites for June, Laurens County Museum for August, Pirsma Health and Laurens County Hospital for September and Whitten Center for October.
