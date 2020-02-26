The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce staff took a small breath, between the Annual Dinner and the Tuesday afternoon board meeting, both in February.
CEO & President Amanda Munyan provided a report on activities and committees’ work during the Feb. 25 board session, presided over by incoming board chair Ernie Segars, at the Chamber office’s board/education room. Board members also approved financial reporting for the past two months.
Munyan said the Annual Dinner was “a fantastic event; it continues to get better each year.”
Now that it’s passed, the Chamber’s next two big events are the Annual Golf Tournament, Sept. 11; and the Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, Nov. 5, 2020.
Between now and then, plenty of committees’ work will be done - one Business Before Hours and two Business After Hours events are planned for March-May. The Quarterly Clean-up will be March 7, 9 a.m.-noon. The Laurens County Chamber has received a grant for pick-up sticks and caution signs to enhance the trash gathering and safety; there are 30 active litter-pickup groups in Laurens County.
The Chamber will participate in March 23-27 National Agriculture Week and May 3-9 National Small Business Week. Laurens County Business Association meeting are set for March 12 (Laurens City Hall), March 25, April 22 and May 27. The association meetings are for any interested business people, chamber affiliated or not.
The Chamber is lending meeting space to the Capital Initiative sales tax commission, working on a Nov. 3, 2020, ballot question about assessing another, 1-cent sales tax on most purchases in Laurens County. Most surrounding counties do this already for buildings and capital equipment (never for salaries; the tax sunsets in eight years).
The Chamber staff will have an information table at the 46th Annual Spotlight on Agriculture, March 12, 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Life Center in Clinton (tickets, $10, for Shealy’s Barbecue and program).
Also, the Chamber is preparing to supplement the work of sponsors and volunteers for the April 21-24 Team Ecology event at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center in Laurens. State beautification officials were there Tuesday for an overview of the project -- it is hands-on ecology education for third graders -- before presenting Team Ecology with a major state award at the Laurens County Council meeting.
The next Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting will be April 14, at the chamber office in the professional park between Laurens and Clinton (behind Laurens County Hospital).
These are the Chamber awards presented Feb. 13 at the Annual Dinner, at Presbyterian College:
Officer of the Year - Farrah Cook, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Investigator;
District Teachers of the Year - District 56, Elizabeth Crowder; District 55, Savannah Campbell.
Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award - winner, Catherine McKenzie Little, Laurens District High School; runners-up, Grace Adair Wiggins, Clinton High, and Matthias Sebastian Bettger, LDHS.
Duke Energy Award for Public Service -- Diverse Solutions (Courtney Moates).
LEC Community Initiative Grant -- Laurens County Trails Association (Bud Marchant).
Ambassador of the Year -- Lee Anne Kitchen, Roper Staffing.
Robert M. Vance Small Business of the Year - Forrest Adair, Adair Apothecary; and
John P. Faris Volunteer of the Year - Debbie Vaughn.
