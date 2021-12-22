Board members of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce went through a year-ending brain-storming session last week at the request of President & CEO Amanda Munyan.
She presented a written staff and committees report summary for board members to read, then asked members to give ideas about the Chamber, its mission, and its future projects. The board meeting was conducted at The Ridge, to divide the board into five tables of three to four members each.
Munyan advised members that Laurens County is featured in the new issue of SCBiz, an Upstate magazine. She announced that the Chamber’s signature recognitions event, the Annual Dinner, will be Feb. 10, 2022 at Presbyterian College; she asked for ideas about a guest speaker.
The local chamber has received Carolina Chamber Accreditation - submitting 34 documents for the state agency’s review - and now is applying for United States Chamber accreditation.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce has 387 active members - 58 non-profits and 267 businesses, 209 of which are 1-10 employees (also individuals).
Save the date information for board members included Jan. 15 for the NAACP banquet, a virtual event; Jan. 20 for the Laurens County Development Corporation annual meeting; March 10 for Spotlight on Agriculture sponsored by Clemson Extension; March 28 for Team Ecology; and Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 for the Chamber Annual Golf Tournament.
Its signature social event, the Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, netted $22,500 this year with 63 volunteers. The Chamber will kick off a new event with communications manager Graysen Martin on Jan. 19 - The Brew, an 8 a.m. business ideas with community feedback time at the chamber office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.