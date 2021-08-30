With one eye on the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce is slowly getting back into the swing of events.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club, a Chamber umbrella group, met Thursday; and the popular Business After Hours is expected to meet Sept. 16 pool-side at Lakeside Country Club. A Chamber newsletter said Business Before Hours will be Oct. 14 at Hospice of Laurens County in Clinton, and Nov. 10 at The Vestibule coffee shop in Clinton; both will be 8 - 10 a.m.
Amanda Munyan, Marlene Owings and Graysen Lott reported on Chamber activities at the Board of Directors meeting Aug. 24 at the Laurens CPW training center (for social distancing). The Chamber soon will bring two more people on-board - a Palmetto Pride - Beautification director and a memberships recruiter. One event has been postponed until next spring - the Business & Agriculture Tour (originally set for Sept. 29).
Munyan said they have booked Nov. 4 for the (outdoor) Annual Fan Challenge Oyster Roast, which accounts for 20% of the Chamber’s events income.
Munyan reported on a Ten at the Top listening event with the Laurens County and Greenwood Chambers, held at Break on the Lake. Another listening event for legislative priorities is planned by the Upstate Chamber, and a Life on the Lake Summit was set for Piedmont Technical College.
With 23 participants, Leadership Laurens County started with an Aug. 11 orientation, and will have a Sept. 23-24 retreat at Camp Fellowship, Cross Hill - Lake Greenwood.
Munyan said the Chamber intends to ramp-up its efforts in support of small business - an effort that was given maximum priority in the early days of the Covid pandemic. Small businesspeople have the chance for face-time with the area Small Business Association based out of Greenwood through a Laurens County Chamber initiative. Also, local entrepreneurs will be invited to a new activity, The Brew, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. at the Chamber.
This was a successful information-exchange meeting for the Chamber Board, as all members but two were able to attend. Munyan said more information about the Beautification efforts will be forthcoming at the October meeting.
