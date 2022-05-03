The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce awarded the first quarter Ambassador and Small Business of Excellence awards during the April Board of Directors meeting.
Cortni Motes, Laurens County Public Works Clerk, was recognized as the Ambassador of the Quarter.
"Cortni’s dedication and positive representation of the Chamber are a true asset to the organization," said the Chamber in a release.
The Chamber Ambassadors volunteer as public relations liaisons related to networking/social events sponsored by the chamber.
Palmetto Brothers Dispensary was nominated by community members for the Small Business of Excellence Award. After opening in May 2021, they have quickly become a popular spot in downtown Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.