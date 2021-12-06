The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Small Business of Excellence for the 3rd Quarter is ProHealth Center in Clinton.
The team at ProHealth Center offers traditional and holistic health and wellness services, since 2018, including Chiropractic Care, IV Nutrient Therapy, Infrared sauna, Functional Medicine and Nutritional Counseling.
For more information, visit their website, www.myprohealthcenter.com or call (864) 681-0555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.