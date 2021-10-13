The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening ribbon cutting for Southern Trade Outfitters on Friday, October 1.
This much-anticipated business is the 'partner store' of Southern Twist, also located in Downtown Laurens. Southern Trade Outfitters is located at 124 South Public Square in Laurens.
Southern Trade Outfitters carries name brand men's and women's apparel, accessories, hunting gear, and a variety of other items.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/southerntradeoutfitters or call (864) 681-4868.
