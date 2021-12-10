The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ribbon cutting at Overstock Outlet in Clinton on Friday morning.
The Chamber was joined by Clinton mayor Bob McLean, City of Clinton representatives and community supporters to welcome Overstock Outlet co-owners Sissy Copeland, Brent Daulton and Judy Daulton.
Overstock Outlet carries a variety of merchandise, including apparel, home décor, toys, kitchen appliances and much more. They are located at 100 Laurens Street in Clinton.
