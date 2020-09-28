The Past Chairmen’s Council of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) was established in 1995 as a forum and sounding board for past chairpersons of the LCCC to discuss pertinent issues, policies and programs important to the work of the LCCC and, ultimately, important to the long-term improvement of the quality of life in Laurens County.
The Past Chairmen’s Council supports approval of the referendum on the Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) in Laurens County. It is important to note that, while the Past Chairmen’s Council supports the ongoing programs of the LCCC, it neither receives funding from nor contributes funding to the LCCC.
While not every past chairman of the LCCC is on record in support of approval of the CPST, a majority of the Past Chairmen’s Council is in favor of CPST approval to fund capital projects that will clearly improve the health, safety and economic opportunity for the citizens of Laurens County.
Through the summer and fall of 2020, the LCCC Past Chairmen’s Council has participated in an extensive discussion and review of the Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) referendum that will be on the ballot for consideration by Laurens County voters in the General Election on November 3, 2020.
The CPST is a funding mechanism that allows county and municipal governments and other public interest groups to fund specific capital projects through the imposition of a one cent sales tax on certain goods and services sold within Laurens County. Items such as unprepared food, prescription drugs and gasoline are exempt from the tax but, upon approval by the voters, the CPST is projected to generate up to $35 million to fund 16 specific projects that will be listed on the ballot November 3, 2020.
According to a release, the Past Chairmen’s Council fully endorses and supports the approval of the CPST in the election this November.
Following is a statement, issued by the Council:
"The capital needs of Laurens County are many, diverse and expensive. In an effort to address some of the most pressing of these projects, Laurens County Council and the governing municipal councils within the county launched an effort earlier this year to bring the CPST before the people in a public vote. A six-member CPST Commission, appointed by Laurens County Council with a specific number recommended by municipal councils, has met many times since December 2019 to receive and review applications from governments and groups from throughout the county.
"The 16 projects vetted and approved by the CPST Commission include major capital projects totaling in the millions of dollars and smaller, more targeted projects that will immediately improve the health, safety and economic growth of our county. The CPST allows the county to impose a more broadly based sales tax to fund these projects, rather than the narrower and more severe property tax that is the traditional method of funding such projects locally. It is estimated that up to 40 percent of the revenue for the CPST will be paid by persons from outside of Laurens County.
"The Past Chairmen’s Council of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce supports and endorses the approval of the CPST and urges the voters of the county to vote in favor of the referendum this November."
CPST Project List:
Laurens County Parks & Recreation - $1,727,500
Renovate and update recreational parks throughout the county to include new playground equipment, splash pads, picnic tables, and shelters.
Laurens County Regional Library – Clinton - $4,300,000
Construct a 12,000 square foot up-to-date library facility, offering books, computer access, designated children’s area, community gathering space, tutoring rooms and ample parking.
Historic Courthouse - $3,550,766
Restoration, repair, and renovation of the roof, exterior foundation, moisture control of the facility as well as an interior ADA compliant elevator.
Agriculture & Business Center - $7,983,008
Construct a multipurpose facility for public events and to house the Clemson Extension Offices.
Fountain Inn Infrastructure - $912,000
Upgrades to improve Exit 22 on Interstate 385 to enhance traffic flow and minimize congestion.
E-911 Radio Upgrades - $2,481,496
Purchase and upgrade all first responder radios to the Palmetto 800 standard to enable all responders to effectively communicate and coordinate responses.
Laurens County Airport Upgrade - $500,000
Rebuild an efficient airport terminal to provide better services for the public and industry that will meet competitive standards in other regional airports.
Veterans Monuments and Memorial Park - $414,200
Establish a memorial park at the Laurens County Library with monuments dedicated to the branches of the military.
LCWSC Water Tank - Hickory Tavern - $1,994,755
Replaces the water tower in Hickory Tavern to increase capacity for more efficient operations of infrastructure and for future development.
Martha Dendy Community Center - $756,000
Improve and expand the capabilities for adult education, tutoring, and community enrichment at the former Martha Dendy School.
Laurens County EMS - Medic 1 Renovation - $314,500
Renovate the current Medic 1 Center on Exchange Drive to improve services and response times.
Laurens County Animal Shelter - $280,000
Renovations of the animal shelter to include an HVAC system to allow safer handling of the animals.
Laurens County Trails Association - $300,000
Construct a walking/biking/hiking trail in and around Laurens County Hospital to become a part of the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Town of Gray Court Park - $891,220
Construct the first phase of a park complex for ball fields and recreation.
City of Clinton Infrastructure - $6,528,443
Repair of certain streets, relocation of utility boxes, and repair certain aging water and sewage lines.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office Evidence Storage Facility - $1,964,250
Construct a facility with climate control features for storing evidence, multi-year records, and mandatory court evidence.
