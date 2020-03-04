Ricky Chastain has announced his intention to file as a candidate for Laurens County Sheriff in the June 9 Primary.
Chastain, a resident of Clinton, has 27 years of law enforcement experience, all with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and 16 of those years as the Laurens County Sheriff.
During Chastain’s tenure ,over 5,500 drug arrests were made and over 500 meth labs dismantled in addition to seizing over $400,000 and 45 vehicles from drug dealers. Chastain also added education to combat the drug problems plaguing Laurens County by providing Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) to over 9,500 students. DARE was discontinued under the current sheriff’s administration, but Chastain said it will be re-implemented if elected. Chastain said aggressive enforcement on the illegal drug trade will also return if elected.
“I will re-establish the working relationships with our local law enforcement agencies,” he said. “It takes everyone working together to make the difference, and I have proven I can forge those relationships. I look forward to creating partnerships with all law enforcement agencies in Laurens County and beyond. Egos and territorial mindsets must be checked at the door and the citizens of Laurens County must come first when investigating criminal activity. Criminals do not recognize stopping at the city limit sign and law enforcement agencies should be able to have the working relationships to do the same when investigating crimes.”
Chastain said when he is elected sheriff, the community will continue to be one of his priorities. Chastain said, when he was sheriff, his agency provided over 11,000 KidPrint Identification Cards to Laurens County children for free and he is glad to see the program was just lately started back under the current administration but regrets it was discontinued until recently.
“I will continue the KidPrint program and increase its availability to our children,” said Chastain.
In addition to KidPrint, Chastain also implemented Project Lifesaver in Laurens County to quickly locate citizens that are prone to wandering due to Alzheimer’s or Dementia at no cost to taxpayers or families. Other community programs Chastain founded while sheriff was “One Community at a Time,” which was implemented to reduce litter and revitalize communities.
Ricky Chastain is also the founder of “Christmas for Kids”. He started the program while as a deputy in 1999 by collecting used bicycles and having them refurbished by trusties to give to children in need at Christmas. Local citizens made donations to help with the refurbishing and employees from Walmart distribution joined in by donating bags of fruit the first year.
“When I opened up the checking account back then and named it Christmas for Kids, I had no idea how much it would grow over the years and how the name would be adopted by others,” Chastain said.
By the time Chastain left office in 2016, over $152,000 and countless toys and food had been raised that assisted over 6,100 children and their families during the Christmas season. It even grew to providing food and other items for seniors in need. Chastain was able to have a surplus of funds left at the end of his tenure, which he donated to the United Way as restricted funds only to be used to help children and their families in need during Christmas.
“We were blessed to be able to help all the families we knew of during our last Christmas at the Sheriff’s Office and to have a surplus left over. We could think of no better way to ensure that the funds of those who contributed was spent for what they had intended than to allow the United Way of Laurens County to disburse it accordingly,” Chastain said. “If elected, I will continue this program as I originally started it; with the pure desire to help people and not as an obligation for political reasons.”
Chastain said when elected, he will also direct his attention toward re-establishing the Detention Center as a leading example for others follow.
Chastain said, “We would often have visitors from other agencies and counties across the state coming to our detention facility to look for guidance and suggestions to improve their own facilities. We had a great staff, and everyone was committed to excellence and looked for innovative ways to improve our facility and reduce inmate recidivism. When elected, we will do it again.”
Some of the things implemented to reduce recidivism when Chastain was sheriff was partnering with the Laurens County Higher Education Center to become only one of three detention facilities in the state to be an Accredited GED Mobile Testing Site. The detention center also became one of only three South Carolina detention facilities that was PREA Certified.
“We must work to reduce recidivism in our jails,” Chastain said. “Watching President Trump’s speech at the ‘Hope for Prisoners’ Graduation in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 20 reinforces my belief that we can do it. When we release inmates from jail and they become law-abiding, tax-paying citizens, everyone wins. Instead of a burden on the taxpayer, they become an asset to our community.”
Chastain said when elected, he will continue to be an innovator and leader in law enforcement and the county. Under Chastain’s administration, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was the first agency in South Carolina that implemented body-worn cameras. This was showcased on a video segment from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy that showed the value of such technology and encouraged other agencies to follow the lead.
“A law enforcement agency cannot stay stagnant and expect to produce positive results,” Chastain said. “We must continue to look for ways to improve our agency, our community and the citizens we serve.
"I want to be sheriff of Laurens County because I believe in what it represents: protecting life and property," Chastain said. "I've enjoyed serving Laurens County and helping people has always been my main concern. As your sheriff, I want our deputies involved in our community and to interact with the citizens, old and young alike."
Chastain said he would make community policing a focus of his administration.
"I want all crimes throughout the county investigated. I don’t just want to take a report and leave it hanging," he said. "I want a full investigation. If SLED is needed to assist in investigating a case, then SLED will be called. There are no egos to bruise when it comes to giving our citizens every resource available to them. If a child goes missing or someone disappears, we will exhaust every option available to find them. We won’t pack up and go back to the office just because it’s getting dark.
“My slogan throughout my law enforcement career has been ‘Building Bridges Between the Community and Law Enforcement’ and when elected as Laurens County Sheriff, that is what I will continue to do,” Chastain said. “Anyone can tell you what you want to hear and manipulate statistics to try and impress or dazzle you, but now the citizens have a firsthand account of what their sheriff’s office is doing for them. If you want someone who is going to fight for the rights of each and every citizen, aggressively confront crime, partner with all agencies and the community, leave his ego at the door, seek innovative solutions to problems and be a part of our community, then I ask for your support on June 9 in the Republican Primary.”
