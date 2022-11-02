One person was arrested on multiple charges after drugs were found in a vehicle at a safety checkpoint last month.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisting SC Highway Patrol with a safety checkpoint on October 19 at the intersection of Highway 72 West and Highway 39. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from a vehicle and marijuana was handed over to a deputy.
After a search of the vehicle, deputies located multiple digital scales, commonly used in the sale of narcotics, and a pill in addition to the previously located marijuana. Approximately 14 grams of Methamphetamine were found to be in possession of the driver once he was at the Johnson Detention Center.
Michael Cory Alewine, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Meth (3rd or subsequent offense), Furnishing Contraband into a Detention Facility, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Alewine remains at the detention center with no bond.
“I appreciate the work our deputies do daily to get these drugs off the streets of Laurens County,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Meth and those who distribute it are cancers on society. It will not be tolerated here and I thank the men and women of this office who combat it.”
