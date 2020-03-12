Laurens County welcomed its new Coroner Tuesday evening with Vickie Cheek’s swearing-in at the Laurens County Council meeting.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks administered the oath of office as Cheek’s family stood with her in the council chambers of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Cheek was appointed Laurens County Coroner by Gov. Henry McMaster on March 4; she fills the unexpired term of the late Nick Nichols and her commission expires on Jan. 1, 2021.
In other business, a majority of council approved a resolution making Laurens County a “gun sanctuary,” and council unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement to maintain and provide security for the Millers Fork Trail, near Clinton.
The resolution -- titled “A Resolution for the Preservation of the Second Amendment” -- is similar to measures being passed or considered at the county and city levels throughout the U.S., in light of the Virginia Legislature considering gun restrictions in response to gun violence, especially among young people.
The Laurens County Resolution passed 4-2-1. Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood and members Brown Patterson, Kemp Younts and Jeff Carroll voted “yes,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts and member Diane Anderson voted “no,” and member Garrett McDaniel abstained from voting. Patterson made the motion for approval, seconded by Carroll.
Pitts said his oath of office binds him to uphold all parts of the United States Constitution, and there was no reason to “single out” the Second Amendment (the right of citizens to keep and bear arms as part of a well-regulated militia). Anderson asked Patterson if Laurens County has the right to adopt a measure that has more weight of law than an act of the United States Congress, and Patterson said, “Absolutely.”
There is no measure pending in Congress to confiscate guns from citizens. The Trump Administration has not announced support of such a measure.
The Laurens County Resolution says employees will not take any action to restrict the Second Amendment, even if that action were mandated by Congress and/or the White House.
The resolution says, in part, “... to the extent that such acts do not violate their Oath of Office, the Laurens County Council will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations, that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms that may be passed or issued by state or federal government from this point forward.”
Also, the County Council approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the City of Clinton related to the Millers Fork Trail. The .5 loop trail along a sewer line off the frontage road between Hwys. 72 and 56 (I-26 east of Clinton) is completed but has not yet been officially opened. Planning started in 2016 and completion was accomplished in January.
The trail was built with a $99,100 State Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism grant and $12,700 of City of Clinton money.
The agreement binds Laurens County Parks & Recreation to maintenance of the trail, trail head and parking area; any major renovations above $1,000 will be shared by the County and City, the agreement says. The County agrees to provide law enforcement protection (the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office) and medical protection (the Laurens County Emergency Medical Service) at the trail site.
The next meeting of the Laurens County Council will be Tuesday, March 24, 5:30 p.m. in the historic courthouse. These meetings are open to the public under provisions of the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.
