Chick-fil-A Laurens County recently recognized team members as Chick-fil-A Remarkable Future Scholarship recipients.
Team members received a $2,500 scholorship. Winners were selected based on essays, community service and their dedication to Laurens County.
Justin Lane: University of South Carolina
Sydney Dunlap: University of South Carolina
Jonathan Walker: Lander University
Kenaja Burnside: Lander University
Josh Moore: Covenant College
Noah Moore: Covenant College
Susanna Rankin: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts
Not pictured: Susanna Rankin and Noah Moore
