CFA SCHOLARSHIP

Chick-fil-A Laurens County recently recognized team members as Chick-fil-A Remarkable Future Scholarship recipients.

Team members received a $2,500 scholorship. Winners were selected based on essays, community service and their dedication to Laurens County.  

Justin Lane: University of South Carolina

Sydney Dunlap: University of South Carolina

Jonathan Walker: Lander University

Kenaja Burnside: Lander University

Josh Moore: Covenant College

Noah Moore: Covenant College

Susanna Rankin: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts 

Not pictured: Susanna Rankin and Noah Moore