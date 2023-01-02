After writing four memoir-style books about his time as an undercover narcotics investigator, Laurens Chief of Police Keith Grounsell will be able to tell his story to a larger audience on the A&E network.
The pilot episode of a yet-to-be-named series is set to air in early 2023 and will tell the stories of undercover investigators across the country.
Grounsell said his story is a bit different from most others, though, as he has had experience in every level of drug investigation. He was pulled from training and placed into deep undercover work in the City of Greenville for a year. After this, he was recruited to work for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, where he worked deep undercover in this division for five years. He then worked at a federal level, traveling to Kansas, Afghanistan, Liberia, Haiti, etc.
His four-book series, "A Narc's Tale," focuses on these journeys in great depth. Although his legal team would not allow him to explicitly state the names of people or cities in the work, he said that locals will be able to tell which stories take place in different parts of the Upstate. The first book is dedicated to his time working at the city level; the second and third books are focused on his time at the county level and the fourth book follows his journey through federal drug investigation.
"A large part of the reason for my writing this book is explaining to my children why I saw it necessary to leave them all the time," Grounsell said. "There were a lot of sacrifices that my children and my wife made. It's a family-wide sacrifice for those who serve undercover."
He said that he missed the first few years of his older children's lives, but saw it as worth it because of the many lives and families that he helped in the process.
"Just a few weeks ago, I ran into someone that I arrested during my time undercover. He recognized me first, and he came up to me and thanked me," Grounsell said. "He said that being arrested was the best thing that could have happened to him."
While undercover, Grounsell kept journals, police reports, photo and video evidence and many other artifacts that he is including in both the books and show. These primary sources will help to give credibility to the tales he tells as well as give readers/viewers a better look into the firsthand experiences that he had.
"Someone who had been working in narcotics for 30 years told me that he learned more from my books than he had learned in all of his time serving," Grounsell said. "It's because I got to see the other side of things. Rather than investigating from the outside, I was made an insider and got to see behind the scenes."
This came with a great deal of danger, and his books go into more detail about a couple of times where it got so dangerous he had to break character, which is almost unheard of in undercover work, as that can have severe consequences.
Grounsell explained that, although his main form of work was in drug investigation, drugs are the root of all other crime, leading to his involvement in sex trafficking, human trafficking, being hired as a hitman and more. Because of this, there were numerous times during his undercover work where he found himself in immense danger.
"Even today, there are people who try to stalk me and cyberstalk me," Grounsell explained. "Unfortunately for them, it doesn't work."
The commitment to being in deep undercover work is lifelong, and sometimes the consequences are deadly, which is why he believes so few officers go into that line of work. A survivor against some of the greatest crime, Grounsell is ready to share his story and use it to help others.
"I wrote these books during my 22 week quarantine period in Liberia, publishing all four in 2020 within a six month period," Grounsell said. "I was then contacted by a small publishing company on the east coast who wanted to share some of the stories."
The show on A&E is a natural next step in educating people on the dangers of such work and giving the public a glimpse into the world of narcotics, the biggest cause of crime. The show includes a mixture of actual footage of the crimes as well as interviews with the people involved in his work from today, 15 years after the events occurred.
Grounsell sees the books and the future television series as resources to those in this line of work. As mentioned in other articles, Grounsell just recently became Chief of Police for the City of Laurens and is already using the book as a resource for his narcotics investigation unit.
"We feel as though, within the next year or so, our unit will be one of the most elite small narcotics unit in the nation," Grounsell said.
He believes that the support that he has from city leaders, new technology and firsthand experiences will be what makes this happen.
"We are fools if we don't think that the drug problem is the biggest epidemic in America today," Grounsell said. "If we don't put an end to this drug problem, we won't make a dent in crime at all."
