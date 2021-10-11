Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore was sworn in as the president of the SC Police Chiefs Association at their annual conference on Monday.
Latimore was sworn in by former Laurens Police Chief and current Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda. Latimore has served as police chief in Laurens since 2018.
As the president of the SCPCA, Latimore will be responsible for the order of business of the association, will preside over all meetings of the association and provide supervision to the executive director, JJ Jones.
The president shall be empowered to establish and appoint standing and special committees as needed, including appointments to vacancies on committees.
Chief Latimore’s term will run through the end of 2022.
Robin Morse served as president of the SCPCA while serving as Laurens Police Chief in 2008.
