The Children's Hospital Diaper Bank at Prisma Health supports families in the community who need assistance with diapers for children, from birth to 4 years of age.
Their next diaper distribution event will be Tuesday, May 24 from 4–6 p.m. at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital campus in Clinton. Other distribution dates and sites for 2022 will be announced at a later time.
To take part in the Diaper Bank, families must meet the eligibility requirements for one of the following: WIC, SNAP or Medicaid.
Families must register. Registration will open Tuesday May 3 and is limited to the first 300 people. Go to www.PrismaHealth.org/BradshawInstitute for registration forms.
To learn more, email the Bradshaw Institute at Bradshaw.info@PrismaHealth.org. This event is sponsored by Healthy Blue.
