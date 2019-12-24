It looks like Christmas in Laurens County. With the weather changing and a chill in the air, it also feels like Christmas. For children of all ages, myself included, this is such a magical time of the year.
Christmas trees with twinkling lights of many colors sparkle and glitter through windows. Lighted Santa’s, reindeer, sleighs and any number of ornaments decorate porches, lawns and even rooftops.
Christmas trees of the past were indeed different. There are many legends about the Christmas tree but it is known that it was a part of the Christmas scene in German homes in the 1500’s. The tree was introduced in that country by Martin Luther.
When the early German settlers arrived in America they brought the custom of Christmas with them and began decorating Christmas trees in Pennsylvania before the American Revolution.
Christmas trees in the Southland did not become popular until the 1840’s. That means that during this era there probably weren’t many trees in Laurens County houses. As the Christmas tree idea caught on in the South, the size of the tree seemed to grow with it.
The first trees in upstate South Carolina were decorated with cornhusk dolls, small hand-carved wooden toys, trinkets, apples and other available fruit or berries.
By the 1870’s the huge cedar trees filled homes with a woodsy fragrance and were draped with bits of gingham scraps, bright paper chains, pine cone dolls, gingerbread men, crocheted snowflakes, home-strung popcorn, lighted clip-on candles and berry chains.
It was a simple task to decorate a tree in Laurens County in the early days. The nearby forests and fields abounded in an abundance of native materials including, pine, holly, sweet gum, and cedar.
Since Southerners began celebrating Christmas so many years ago, they have looked on it as a time for merry making, fellowship and rejoicing.
Ladies began creating wreaths from boughs and branches of the plentiful evergreens and decorating front doors with them. The unbroken circle of a wreath represents enduring love.
Traditions evolve out of generations of loving, sharing and caring. Eventually they become old and cherished customs. The past merges into the present and in doing so the new and artificial decorations find a place in homes replacing the woodsy fragrance of the cedar tree.
Somehow, it is a lot more exciting to trek into the forest with our children and grandchildren, look for that perfect cedar, cut it and then drag it home than to stand in line at a large super store and pay several hundred dollars for an artificial fir or spruce complete with lights.
There are a few people who continue to use festive decorations from earlier periods in our local history. In doing so, they create an unforgettable Christmas experience and keep the past alive.
Amid the commercialism of today’s modern and artificial Christmas celebrations and whether the decorations are artificial or real, it is heartwarming to know that the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, is now and forever will be the reason we celebrate Christmas.
I am thankful that unlike Christmas decorations, the Christmas carols of old have not changed and that these songs will resound once again this Christmas, proclaiming the birth of Christ.
(special to GoLaurens.com by Libby Rhodes)
