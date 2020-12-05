As the forecast for Friday night called for rain and temperatures below 40 degrees, Main Street Laurens moved their Christmas festivities back until next week.
The Big Screen Movies and the Bike and Scooter Parade will now be Thursday, Dec. 10. The activities will take place from 6-8pm.
The Christmas tree lighting did take place Friday night and was lived streamed.
The lighting featured Mayor Nathan Senn and his friend from the North Pole, Santa Claus.
