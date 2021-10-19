The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will kick off their annual Christmas for Kids program next week.
Applications will be available in the front lobby of the LCSO, located at 216 West Main Street in Laurens, starting Monday, October 25. Applications can be picked up Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. All instructions and next steps are listed on the application.
You must reside in Laurens County to be eligible for the Christmas for Kids program. Donations are being accepted and can be dropped off at the LCSO.
