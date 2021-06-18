With a flip of the mortarboard and a wave of the towel, Clinton High School’s 169-member Class of 2021 was off and on its way to new adventures, following Friday’s Commencement in Wilder Stadium.
District 56 continued a new tradition started last spring when Covid was raging, and people were encouraged not to be near each other indoors, by staging an outdoor graduation.
It presents its own, unique challenges, but the venerable stadium rose to the occasion, again. The district is getting pretty good at it, actually, now after 2 Senior Nights and 2 Commencements in the stadium in the last 2 years. Thursday night, after the senior awards, the City of Clinton for the 2nd consecutive year treated graduates to a fireworks show for the whole community.
“We sacrificed a lot this year, countless pep rallies that were lost forever,” said Valedictorian Mason Gibbs, “but thanks to dedicated teachers we got a prom, a cookout, and every luxury a covid class could get. Throughout this year we’ve had to deal with constant struggles but, against all odds. here we are. Nothing can stand in our way.
“Many people would have given up. We soldiered on, and now we are ready to walk across this stage and begin a new chapter in our lives. One final time I want to say -- I love you all, I am proud of you and I am proud to be a member of the Class of 2021.”
CHS Principal Dr. Martha Brothers said, “You have never known a world without Harry Potter or Sponge Bob. ... But, this class has had to come to school in a pandemic, had to adjust to virtual education, had to wear face masks, had to get their temperature taken, had to eat lunch in their classroom, sit in a desk with plexiglas, and have events canceled.
“What I’m going to miss most of all is watching you walk down the halls of Clinton High School. Get excited, take hold of your opportunities; and if no opportunities come knocking, build a door and kick it down, y’all can do that.”
Her last words of advice were these: “Dance like no one is watching - because they’re not, they’re all on a cell phone.”
“I feel incredibly lucky to walk across the stage this morning with such a great group of young adults that I get to call my classmates,” said Salutatorian Kate Wages. “I will never forget when the power went out when we played against Laurens or the dozens of tornadoes that had us hunkered down in the hallways. Today, the page turns and we will start our next chapter. ... We will be leaders, teachers, parents, mentors, doctors, lawyers, heroes and so much more. The future is in our reach and it’s up to us to choose what happens next.”
In the graduation program, there is this dedication: “The Class of 2021 would like to dedicate this ceremony in memory of Teresa Graddick. Nurse Graddick loved all things Clinton High - the students, the teachers, and all the activities. She especially loved Senior Prom and Graduation.” One of the 29 award-categories and scholarships presented June 18 at Senior Night was the Teresa Graddick Remembrance Scholarship.
