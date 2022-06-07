CHS graduate Kaylee Cannon was chosen by a scholarship committee for the Teresa Graddick Memorial Scholarship.
Mrs. Graddick was the nurse at Clinton High School and passed away in the summer of 2020. Nurse Graddick's family and friends decided to implement an annual scholarship in her memory to honor a Clinton High Graduate entering the healthcare profession.
Cannon completed the Health Science curriculum at Clinton High School and earned her CNA certification through the program. She will work as a CNA in Greenwood while pursuing her nursing degree at Lander University.
In her essay written as part of the scholarship application, Kaylee remembers Nurse Graddick as being a big inspiration and said that "you could see it in her smile how much she loved each and everyone."
