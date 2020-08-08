One person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a 2-vehicle crash on Neely Ferry Road on August 3, according to Trooper Gary Miller with the SC Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 4pm near Indian Mound Rd., approximately two miles north of Waterloo.
A 2012 Kia Sedan was traveling west on Neely Ferry Road, when the driver crossed the centerline, losing control and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup, said Miller.
The driver of the Kia sedan and two juveniles were occupants of the vehicle. All were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the Kia Sedan has been identified as Madison Keely Craven, 15, of AB Jacks Road. She passed away on August 8 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was a student at Clinton High School.
The pickup was driven by a 21-year-old from Gray Court and was also occupied by one juvenile passenger. Both were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
