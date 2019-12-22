Garbage collection changes regarding the week of Christmas are simple in the City of Laurens.
Christmas is Wednesday, Dec. 25. Wednesday collection will be on Thursday, Dec. 26. Friday, Dec. 27, pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Clinton is a bit more complicated. The Monday schedule won’t change. There will be no collection on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Thursday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Friday.
Utilities consumers in Clinton also received schedules for New Year’s and Martin Luther King Day.
On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30-31, schedules won’t change. No collection on New Year’s Day, which is Wednesday Wednesday and Thursday routes will both be collected on Thursday, Jan. 2. No changes on Friday.
Monday, Jan. 20, is MLK Day, and there will be no collection. Monday and Tuesday collection will be on Tuesday. For the rest of the week, no change.
