Laurens City Council bid farewell to two individuals at their monthly meeting on Tuesday night that have been a part of the City of Laurens for over 67 years combined.
Fire Chief Bill Hughes will retire at the end of June after 37 years in the Laurens Fire Dept. and over 20 years as chief.
“He definitely left the city in a great place,” said City Administrator Eric Delgado. “I appreciate Bill.”
During his tenure at the LFD, Hughes was instrumental in leading the city to a Class 1 ISO rating and the construction of two new fire stations.
“He did a very good job as chief,” said Councilor Marian Miller. “He’s very community-minded and is very genuine. I pray that we get another Bill.”
City Council also unanimously passed a resolution honoring City Attorney Tom Thompson for 30 years of service to the City of Laurens. Thompson joined the city in January 1992 and will retire on June 30, 2022.
“I thank you for your many years of support,” said an emotional Thompson. “You made it possible for me to be a public servant. While you honor me, I likewise honor you and pay tribute.”
In other business, council unanimously passed second and final reading of the budget for 2022-2023. The $8,178,868 budget is the largest budget ever for the city and does not include a tax increase.
Council unanimously passed second and final reading of an ordinance to annex 785 E. Main Street into the city limits. The property will be the location of a new dental office.
