Laurens City Council celebrated the 175th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Laurens.
For the 175th “birthday” the council dedicated a White Oak Tree in Back Street park.
Before the dedication, the council passed the first reading of Ordinance 11-20-01. Ordinance 11-20-01 is the rezoning of Parcel 906-01-03-048, 1520 West Main Street from Business 4 (B4) to Residential 3 (R3). The land is approximately 10 acres.
Ordinance 11-20-02, Annexation of Parcels 325-00-00-014 and 354-00-00-022 was tabled until a later date.
Mayor Nathan Senn announced that Darlene Curry is the 2020 City Employee of the Year. Curry was presented her award at the December city council meeting by Mayor Senn, and Junior Mayor for the day, Will Brink.
Brink, age 9, wrote Mayor Senn a letter and drew him a photo because he knew he was a painter. Brink is a third-grader at Laurens Elementary School.
