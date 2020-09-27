Laurens City Council was presented with an ordinance to regulate special events at their most recent city council meeting.
This comes after the regular meeting time was pushed back a week to complete the ordinance. Members of the council were unable to get the first reading of the ordinance, as they said they did not have a chance to thoroughly look over the document.
Ordinance 9-20-01 lists the descriptions and requirements for all types of special events. This includes block parties, public filming, open events, arts, dining, athletic competition, and political activity.
Picketing is also included in the ordinance. It is different than most of the other events in the ordinance because it will have to broken down into different criteria, such as the number of people or is it on the sidewalk or another area.
Mayor Nathan Senn addressed some concerns by saying, “this follows Greenville’s event procedure and it states that the ordinance is content-neutral.”
The ordinance was tabled after councilman Martin Lowry made the motion to table the vote until next month. Lowry said, “this is too important of an issue to rush through” referencing how late members of the council were given a copy of the ordinance.
Mayor Senn provided an update for the Back Street Park in his opening comments.
The original landscape for the park included a fountain. The city looked into getting a fountain similar to the fountain that was donated to the city in 1911. The cost to make a fountain similar to that one now would run close to $30,000.
Mayor Senn found that the city had been issued a check in Aug. of 2004 that had never been cashed. The check is for $2,725. He also looked into money the city had gotten through being the recipient of insurance policies. That amount is around $2,400.
The city has around $5,100 now to be able to add the fountain to the Back Street Park. The landscaping of the park is underway, and the signage was installed last week. The mayor hopes to have the dedication ceremony in late October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.