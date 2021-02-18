Laurens City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday night to regulate special events in town.
Ordinance 9-20-01 makes it necessary to obtain a permit for events such as parades, picketing, block parties, performances, and filming.
Those wanting to host such events now must fill out an application for approval by the city administrator. That decision will be made after the city administrator consults with city departments that may be involved in the event.
Ordinance 9-20-01, changing the name of Mock Street to Kelly Street in honor of the late John Kelly, was passed unanimously on the second reading. The community that Mr. Kelly represented reached out to the city council about the best way to honor Mr. Kelly. The first reading of the ordinance was presented at the Feb. 2 called meeting.
Members of the council recognized several individuals for their accomplishments in the community as part of Black History Month. Councilwoman Sara Latimore recognized Reverend Anthony Sims. The Sanders Alumni Association was honored by councilwoman Cassandra Campbell. Councilman Johnnie Bolt honored Freddie Davenport. The late Angela Pitts was also honored. Sims, Pitts, Davenport, and the Sanders Alumni Association were recognized for their community services.
Attorney Gary Williams was honored by Councilwoman Marian Miller for being a local black historian who shares his research with the local newspaper. Councilwoman Alicia Sullivan honored Reverend David Kennedy for his work as a local Civil Rights activist.
