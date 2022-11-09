Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored.
TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to live, learn, do business and raise a family.
The five finalists were chosen from a total of 14 applications submitted for the two grants available in 2022. Hughes Investments is contributing at least $10,000 per year to the program with two recipients each year receiving $5,000 to support a new vibrancy initiative in the Upstate.
The program began in 2013 in conjunction with a series of Community Vibrancy Workshops hosted by Ten at the Top. Since the inception of the grants program, Hughes Investments has contributed nearly $100,000 to community vibrancy initiatives across the Upstate.
The five Elevate Upstate finalists that will present at this event are:
“I” Marks the Spot Scavenger Hunt – City of Inman (Inman)
Children’s Art in the Park – The Shaw Center (Clemson)
Honea Path’s Got Talent – Town of Honea Path (Honea Path)
Open Doors Studio Tours Spartanburg – Artists Collective of Spartanburg (Spartanburg)
Polar Experience – City of Clinton (Clinton)
During this event on November 16, the five finalists will each provide a brief overview of their initiative before the 2022 recipients are selected and announced. The Burdette Leadership Award and the Welling Award for Regional Collaboration recipients will also be honored at the event. After the conclusion of program, there will be a reception for attendees to enjoy lunch and refreshments while networking with others from across the region.
The cost to attend this event is $20 and prior registration is required. The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. To register or for more information, go to www.tenatthetop.org or visit Eventbrite.
