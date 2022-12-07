Clinton City Council modified, on a 5-2 vote, the city staff’s recommendation regarding paid holidays in their monthly meeting on Monday night.
The recommendation adds two holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth (a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States) - but also gives city employees three days off at Christmas.
Council Member Ronnie Roth objected, saying small business can’t afford to offer that kind of holiday, and McLean concurred - “Where does it stop?” he said, adding that 15 paid holidays times 100 employees equals 1,500 days in which city staff is paid but no work is being done.
“We’re not going above and beyond anybody else,” City Manager Tom Brooks said of the starting in 2023 recommendation.
In the end, two council members, Megan Walsh and Shirley Jenkins, were comfortable leaving the city administration’s recommendation in place. McLean, Roth, Neal, Kuykendall and Danny Cook were not, reducing the Christmas break to 2 days from the 3 that was recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.