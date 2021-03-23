The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of March 28 due to the observation of the Good Friday holiday on Friday, April 2.
Routes for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (March 29-31) will remain unchanged. Routes for Thursday and Friday (April 1-2) will be collected on Thursday, April 1. No garbage will be collected on Friday, April 2.
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight the night prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
