The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of September 4 due to observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5.
There will be no garbage collection on Monday, September 5.
Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, September 6.
Tuesday’s route will be collected on Wednesday, September 7.
Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, September 8.
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Friday, September 9.
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
