The City of Clinton is likely to turn the Community Building, adjacent to the rear of Broad Street United Methodist Church, into its main fire station and keep the former public safety building as its police station.
It’s part of a plan to reduce from $10.5 million to $6.5 million the cost of upgrading facilities for both department. The $10.5 million cost projected originally is too much over the $6.5 million that the City has in bond proceeds, the Clinton City Council was told at its Nov. 7 meeting.
As it is, the new plan is about $1 million over the bond availability, but consultants say there might be unused contingency funds that could make up the difference.
Fire trucks will be parked at and dispatched from the Community Building’s side parking lot, but council members said that could be dangerous when BSUMC has church services as people park along the side street. There is a chance that fire trucks could exit onto Broad Street, with warning signage.
“You need a warning sign and lights on Broad Street if trucks are coming out,” Council Member Danny Cook said.
No action was required of council on this report, or on a report about progress on the City’s first-ever recreation complex on Hwy 56, a project about a decade in the making but still several months from fruition. Council was told a road into the complex land east of Clinton could be one of the project’s largest expenses, at right at $1 million. The SC Department of Transportation will be asked to study whether there needs to be a traffic light at this intersection - where Hwy 56, the recreation complex road, and the Springdale Drive bypass come together.
On the Police-Fire renovations, council was told City Courts would stay in the former city hall that will become solely the police station, and the ground floor will be extensively renovated including removing jail cells. The upstairs - which is the fire department’s bunk room - would remain for future expansion.
Instead, the bunk room will move to what is now the Community Building, along with fire department offices.
Renovations including a sally port will be made to securely bring defendants into the police station for court. There also will be a community room and a training room that the police and fire officers can share, as well as a fitness center and a data center.
City officials had looked into renovating a portion of the MS Bailey Municipal Building - once School District 56 moves out - for police, court and data functions, but the decision has been made to stay in the former city hall for these functions.
Construction could start by March, 2023.
Council members plan for a work session to discuss whether or not ARPA money could be used for these public safety projects. That’s money that states, cities and counties have received from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief.
Meanwhile, the Recreation Complex is funded by hospitality and accommodations tax funds designed to promote tourism. There are plans for three ballfields, picnic shelters and playgrounds, multi-purpose fields, and walking/biking trails. Planners want to be sure they are installing water and sewer infrastructure properly, so these lines won’t have to be dug up as the park expands. The City also owns adjacent land that could be marketed for a residential subdivision.
In other business, council recognized 8 officers who have given the drug Naloxone to save a person’s life (the LEON program). The Governor’s Office provides a special coin that can be given to officers for these life-saving actions, in response to the nationwide opioids epidemic.
The officers are: Lt. Catherine Anderson, Officer Corey Barnes, Officer Toriano Coleman, Sgt. Adam Galloway, Lt. Anthony Harris, Lt. Brandon Howard, School Resource Officer Charlie Lollis & Sgt. Quintavius Mosley.
Also, the new City Clerk, Sonya Lewis, took her oath of office. Following an executive session, City Manager Tom Brooks announced to council several appointments and new jobs within the City of Clinton administration.
Brooks also announced that the intersection where The Cotton Loft is located is getting a 4-way stop. The City asked for a SC DOT review after a traffic accident there.
Council also discussed fire recovery fees, developmental impact fees, possible Shell Creek environmental funding from the US Department of Agriculture, its quarterly financial report, and vagrancy issues related to The Depot in Uptown Clinton.
