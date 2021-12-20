The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of December 19, 2021 due to the observation of the Christmas holidays on Thursday and Friday.
No residential garbage will be collected on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24, 2021.
The collection schedule for the week of December 19 will be as follows:
Monday’s route will not change.
Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday.
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
