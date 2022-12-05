The City of Clinton has announced their winners of the 2022 Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade.
Clinton High School served as the grand marshal of the parade.
Best Over All - Thornwell Home/Lush Acres
Most Holiday Spirit
1st Place - Clinton Little Devils
2nd Place - Eastside Elementary
3rd Place - Dance South
Best Original Idea
1st Place - Fountain of Faith Church
2nd Place - Thornwell Home/Lush Acres
3rd Place - American Legion
Best Use of Theme
1st Place - Thornwell Charter School
2nd Place - Clinton Elementary
3rd Place - A2 Exterminators
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.