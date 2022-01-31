The City of Clinton’s finances have received a “clean” audit opinion, and the review reflects that the City has 3 ½ months of operating capital on-hand increase of a natural or man-made emergency.
Six months is the amount preferred by auditors, the City Council was told Jan. 24. Council conducted a called meeting to hear a recreation complex report – normally, Clinton City Council meets the first Monday of each month.
The McKinley Cooper audit says the City of Clinton has a $1.7 million fund-balance. The document explains how the Public Facilities Corporation was formed and how it borrowed $11 million for city projects. The audit suggests that next year, the City should add a finance line item for the Recreation Complex, envisioned for a City-owned tract on Hwy 56 between the city and Interstate 26.
The City has conducted a groundbreaking, cut trees and moved some dirt, but now a second consultant is offering recommendations on what is proposed to be a $46.7 million project.
City officials are in general agreement that the work will not be accomplished “all at once.”
The Recreation Complex’s primary revenue stream is hospitality and accommodations taxes.
The City’s Utilities System did well, earning $2.492 million revenues over expenses, and that left $1 million in revenues for utilities after transfers to other funds.
Mayor Bob McLean pointed out changes that need to be made in the introduction letter (info provided by the city to the auditors):
- Remove Bill Ed Cannon as city manager; he resigned;
- Change the population from a little more than 8,000 to 7,633 based on the 2020 Census;
- Change a reference to the industrial “spec” buildings; and
- In the document, change to someone else the person to whom questions can be referred, since the person listed is no longer with the city (Renee Morrow, who works for Laurens County).
The changes will be made and then the document will be posted to the city’s website.
City Council also authorized a $58,000 expense for trees-cutting at West Corporate Drive, making a retail pad area visible from I-26. If the 6-acre property sells, the City gets this money back.
Wood from the cut trees will be mulched on-site. Burton out of Laurens will cut the trees, as the City had to have a contractor familiar with cutting off SC Department of Transportation rights-of-way.
