Clinton, Laurens announce trash pickup schedules for week of New Year's holiday

 

The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of September 6 due to the observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7.  

Monday, September 7 - No residential garbage will be collected

Tuesday, September 8 - Monday route will be collected

Wednesday, September 9 - Tuesday route will be collected

Thursday, September 10 - Wednesday route will be collected

Friday, September 11 - Thursday and Friday route will be collected

The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.