The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of September 6 due to the observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7.
Monday, September 7 - No residential garbage will be collected
Tuesday, September 8 - Monday route will be collected
Wednesday, September 9 - Tuesday route will be collected
Thursday, September 10 - Wednesday route will be collected
Friday, September 11 - Thursday and Friday route will be collected
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.