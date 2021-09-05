The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of September 5 due to the observation of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 6.
Monday, September 6 - No residential garbage will be collected
Tuesday, September 7 - Monday and Tuesday route will be collected
Wednesday, September 8 - route unchanged
Thursday, September 9 - route unchanged
Friday, September 10 - route unchanged
The Department of Public Works reminds all customers to have their garbage carts on the curb by midnight prior to your collection day.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works by calling (864) 833-7520.
